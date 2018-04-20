Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Surprise homecoming for Virginia Beach students

Two Virginia Beach students received a major surprise at lunch on Thursday.Kobe and Kal-el Williams were eatin...

Posted: Apr. 20, 2018 12:30 PM
Updated: Apr. 20, 2018 6:21 PM

Two Virginia Beach students received a major surprise at lunch on Thursday.

Scroll for more content...

Kobe and Kal-el Williams were eating lunch at Alanton Elementary School when their principal made a brief speech on Month of the Military Child, which is in April.

Both boys were called to the stage to talk about their father, Gunnery Sargent Jarrell Williams, a Marine deployed for seven months in Kuwait. This most recent deployment was his third, and Williams said it was his hardest.

"Challenging, definitely emotional during that period. Missing the holidays, Thanksgiving, Christmas, my sons' birthday - so all the holidays [I was] basically missing out on," he said.

While on stage, the curtain behind them revealed that the boys didn't have to wait any longer to see their father. Holding back the tears, he had been hiding on stage waiting for the right moment to surprise his sons.

After a long hug and some tears, the family left school early to begin catching up on the last seven months. Williams will be home for several more weeks and said he plans on spending as much time with his family as possible.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 61°
Robinson
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 61°
Zionsville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 61°
Casey
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 60°
Brazil
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 61°
Marshall
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 61°
Sunny and warmer; a nice weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It