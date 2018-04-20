Clear
This is what shelter in place looks like during a school shooting

Jake Mailhiot, a 16-year-old junior at Forest High School in Ocala, Florida, took this photo after students and their...

Posted: Apr. 20, 2018 12:29 PM
Updated: Apr. 20, 2018 6:21 PM

Jake Mailhiot, a 16-year-old junior at Forest High School in Ocala, Florida, took this photo after students and their teacher barricaded themselves in their classroom after Friday's school shooting.

Mailhoit was in psychology class when the shooting happened.

"I didn't hear anything other than people from other classrooms crying and scared," he said.

"It was my teacher's idea to barricade the door and my friends and I jumped in to help"

He says they were in the room for "maybe an hour."

He says students were taken to a church, where his parents signed him out and took him home.

One student was wounded during the shooting, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said, shortly before students were to walk out as part of a national protest against gun violence. The planned walkout at the school was canceled because of the shooting.

The student was shot in the ankle and transported to a hospital with a wound not considered life threatening, said Kevin Christian, Marion Public Schools spokesman.

A suspect was taken into custody in what's the 20th US school shooting this year.


