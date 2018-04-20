Trump adds former federal prosecutors Jane and Marty Raskin to legal team

Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani isn't the only new addition to President Donald Trump's legal team. Former federal prosecutors Jane and Marty Raskin have also joined the team, Jay Sekulow, a counsel to the president, announced on Thursday.

The Raskins are a husband-and-wife duo with a Florida-based law firm, Raskin & Raskin, that specializes in white-collar criminal defense, according to its website.

The Raskins don't have a prominent national profile like Giuliani, but they have experiencing litigating cases inside of a courtroom.

In one case, they served as co-counsel for a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent who was indicted for extortion. A jury found the agent not guilty in a Miami federal court in 2014.

The Raskins also have experience handling government investigations. The firm lists congressional and independent counsel investigations as an area of expertise. The bio for Martin Raskin states that he has experience representing public officials.

Martin has served in several positions within the Justice Department, including as Assistant US Attorney for the District of New Jersey, according to his bio. Raskin later went into private practice.

Jane Raskin has also worked for the Justice Department, including as a trial attorney for the organized crime and racketeering section's Boston's Strike Force, according to her bio. Raskin was later appointed Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General of the Criminal Division in Washington, DC, and also served as First Assistant US Attorney for the District of Massachusetts.

Raskin & Raskin's website highlights "significant experience" handling search warrants and touts its work in litigating the return of thousands of pages of documents protected by attorney-client privilege to a national law firm.

In early April, the FBI raided the home, office and hotel room of Trump's longtime attorney Michael Cohen. Not long after, the president tweeted, "attorney-client privilege is dead."

CNN reported earlier this week that the judge overseeing the case has instructed prosecutors to provide Cohen with copies of materials seized in the raid as she weighs how to vet the information for attorney-client privilege.