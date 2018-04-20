Detroit woman says home burned down as result of DTE power restoration

"I was in shock," Tracey Underwood said, still in disbelief

After losing power along with 300,000 others in the wake of Sunday's storm, Underwood says she took her two daughters and grandchild to a family member's home.

But when she returned that very same day, the home she left just hours before, had been burned at its core, all of it, she says seemingly caused by the power being restored.

"The transformer burst into flames and sent a spark down a wire down to back of my house and my house immediately caught fire in the basement," said Underwood.

She showed 7 Action News a report from the fire department declaring it was caused by an electrical arc.

And it turns out Underwood isn't the only one with a problem. Another homeowner on the same street told 7 Action News that, he too, had a fire in his basement and kitchen at the same time, which he believes was caused by the same transformer malfunction.

While Underwood is thankful that her family is okay today, she wants to understand why she's been forced to mourn what's lost.

"Its upsetting because we lost everything," she said.

7 Action News is in contact with DTE to find out if the fire is the result of worker error.

They simply said they were…."aware of the situation and currently investigating."