4/20: Here are some celebs to roll with to honor the day that honors marijuana

Stars light up the night. And sometimes they just light up.In honor of ...

Posted: Apr. 20, 2018 12:12 PM
Updated: Apr. 20, 2018 6:22 PM

Stars light up the night. And sometimes they just light up.

In honor of 4/20, which celebrates all things marijuana, here are some celebs you may want follow to see how they celebrate.

Snoop Dogg

Let's be real: Anyone who doesn't think about the rapper when it comes to 4/20 must be high.

Related: Snoop Dogg: Patron saint of 4/20

Not only has he been a major advocate for weed, but he's one of the founders of Casa Verde Capital, a venture fund that has raised millions of dollars for investments in the cannabis industry.

On the night before 4/20, Snoop tweeted "Don't forget to leave milk and cookies out 4 me tonite! #420eve."

Kevin Smith

The director and "Jay and Silent Bob" star has been open about smoking pretty much every day.

Known as "Bluntman," Smith even admitted to having smoked the day he had a massive heart attack in February.

Related: Kevin Smith tweets he had 'massive heart attack'

He talked last month about his recovery on his "Hollywood Babble-On" podcast and said he'd adopted a strict diet that was helping him shed weight -- and that allows marijuana.

Rihanna

Didn't you know she was a savage?

The singer famously rolled some bud off the head of a man whose shoulders she was sitting on in 2012 at Coachella.

The photos stirred controversy, to which Rihanna tweeted that she'd "run out of f**** to give."

Seth Rogen

Rogen's love of weed goes beyond just playing stoners in films like 2007's "Knocked Up."

He's stirred the pot for years as an advocate for the legalization of marijuana.

In 2014, the Canadian-born actor told Rolling Stone he was surprised he got arrested for smoking when he first moved to Los Angeles.

"I was smoking a joint at the beach, like I did my entire childhood, and all of a sudden, it was, like, whoop whoop whoop," Rogen said. "Handcuffed in the back of a police car."

4/20 is the holiday to celebrate marijuana

Some celebs aren't shy about their love of weed

