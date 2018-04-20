Quick-thinking 11-year-old credited with saving mom's life

A quick-thinking 11-year-old is credited with saving her mother's life.

Scroll for more content...

Fifth-grader Lacie Coffman went above and beyond after her mom, Joanna, had a bad reaction to an antibiotic she'd been prescribed.

After breaking out in a rash and getting swollen lips, Joanna knew she was in trouble, so she and Lacie jumped in the car to go to the emergency room but the mother realized she couldn't drive and was now unable to talk.

They two went back inside, where Lacie dialed 911.

"They [the dispatchers] said, 'what medicine did she take,' so I got her medicine and her Epipen," said Lacie.

Joanna said the paramedics told her the reaction was severe enough that without her daughter's help she could have died.

Last month, Lacie was given an award by the O'Fallon, Missouri Police Department. The award sits prominently on her fireplace.

"She saved my life," Joanna said.

Lacie advises all kids to learn how to dial 911.