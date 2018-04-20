Stoneman Douglas students made a banner for Columbine High School

Students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, are signing a banner that reads "Never Again."

The banner will be sent to Columbine High School in Colorado. Today is the 19th anniversary of the day 13 people were shot and killed at the school.

Columbine students won't be walking out today because classes are canceled annually on the anniversary of the shooting. Students are urged to take part in community service.

About 40 students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, where 17 people were killed in a February 14 school shooting, are in Colorado today, helping the Columbine students with their service projects.