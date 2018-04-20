Shreveport couple describes surviving ill-fated Southwest Flight 1380

When the wheels of Southwest Flight 1380, bound for Dallas, came crashing back to earth, Tyler and Alexis Albin, LSU Health students on their way home from their honeymoon, immediately embraced one another.

It was then that Tyler turned to his wife and said "I love you, but I have to go do something."

"We did about 10 cylces of about rescue and CPR while we waited for EMS to get on the plane, but there was nothing else we could do. It was helpless," he said. Tyler had rushed to the side of Jennifer Riordan, who was sitting two rows behind the Albins on the flight.

"We could turn over our shoulders and she was two seats over. We had a straight shot. We had front row seats," Alexis said.

Front row seats for a horrific scene. When the plane's engine exploded, the window next to Riordan was ripped open, her body was sucked into the opening. It took multiple people to pull her back in.

"The circumstances, being 32,000 feet in the air, she had no oxygen for a long time, there was no way," Tyler said.

By the time the plane had somehow made it back to land, emergency services had already been contacted and were on their way to help Riordan, but Tyler, a med student at LSU Health, knew he had to jump in and try to save the woman. Her injuries were too much and she had been without oxygen for too long.

"I wish there was more I could do, all we had was an AED," he said.

The Albins recalled the moments they were jolted from their sleep aboard the plane, when they realized something was wrong.

"There was a woman screaming in a foreign language, I couldn't understand it, but I knew something was wrong," he said.

"It was like a scene from a horror movie," she said.

The engine had ripped apart the window and wall, sending debris flying throughout the cabin.

"We didn't know if it was snowing or what it was doing. The debris was just everywhere. All over us, we just didn't know what it was."

The Albins made it back to Shreveport safely Wednesday morning and are recovering from the frightening ordeal.