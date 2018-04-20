Florida school district cancels walkouts after shooting

School walkouts have been cancelled district-wide in Marion County after a school shooting at Forest High School in Ocala, Florida, according to Marion County School Board member Nancy Stacy.

Stacy tells CNN that school walkouts had been planned in Marion County - including at Forest High School - this morning, but have been canceled after the school shooting.

A student was wounded and a suspect is in custody after the shooting at the school, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

The student was shot in the ankle, said Kevin Christian, Marion Public Schools spokesman.

Authorities asked residents to avoid the area of Forest High School, which was surrounded by emergency vehicles and buses transporting students away from the scene.