Clear

Trump to deliver commencement speech at Naval Academy

President Donald Trump announced Friday he will deliver a commencement speech at the United States Naval Academy next...

Posted: Apr. 20, 2018 7:51 AM
Updated: Apr. 20, 2018 1:48 PM

President Donald Trump announced Friday he will deliver a commencement speech at the United States Naval Academy next month.

Scroll for more content...

"So exciting! I have agreed to be the Commencement Speaker at our GREAT Naval Academy," Trump tweeted. "Looking forward to being there."

The commencement is scheduled for May 25 in Annapolis, Maryland.

Last year, Trump spoke at the United States Coast Guard Academy commencement, where he notably bemoaned media coverage of his presidency to cadets.

The White House has not yet announced any other commencements the President may be speaking at.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 61°
Robinson
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 61°
Zionsville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 61°
Casey
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 60°
Brazil
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 61°
Marshall
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 61°
Sunny and warmer; a nice weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It