Clear

Schumer to introduce marijuana decriminalization legislation

Sen. Chuck Schumer plans to propose legislation decriminalizing marijuana, ...

Posted: Apr. 19, 2018 9:34 PM
Updated: Apr. 20, 2018 11:14 AM

Sen. Chuck Schumer plans to propose legislation decriminalizing marijuana, Vice News reported Thursday.

Scroll for more content...

"I'll be introducing legislation to decriminalize marijuana at the federal level from one end of the country to the other," the New York Democrat told Vice News. "The legislation is long overdue."

Schumer, the Senate minority leader, told Vice that he had "seen too many people's lives ruined because they had small amounts of marijuana and served time in jail much too long."

He added that it was "the right thing to do."

According to Vice News, the legislation will be introduced in the next week, and it will include taking marijuana off the Drug Enforcement Administration's controlled substance list.

Schumer also told Vice News the legislation will "maintain federal authority to regulate marijuana advertising in the same way it does alcohol and tobacco."

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 61°
Robinson
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 61°
Zionsville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 61°
Casey
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 60°
Brazil
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 61°
Marshall
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 61°
A warmer weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It