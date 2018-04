Scroll for more content...

(CNN) -- The Justice Department on Thursday turned over to congressional committees a closely guarded set of memos that former FBI Director James Comey wrote recounting his conversations with President Donald Trump. In a letter to three top Republican House chairmen, Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd said the department decided to provide lawmakers with the memos now because of "unusual events occurring since the previous limited disclosure." "The Department has consulted the relevant parties and concluded that the release of the memoranda to Congress at this time would not adversely impact any ongoing investigation or other confidentiality interests of the Executive Branch," Boyd said. A source familiar with the matter told CNN that special counsel Robert Mueller's office was consulted on the release and did not object. Thursday's letter to lawmakers enclosed redacted versions of the memos, with classified information blacked out. Lawmakers will be permitted to review unredacted copies Friday in a classified setting on Capitol Hill.