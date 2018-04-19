World War II bomb disposal to force evacuation in central Berlin

The disposal of an unexploded World War II bomb will bring disruption Friday to Berlin as police attempt to defuse the 500-kilogram (1,100-pound) explosive.

The bomb was discovered during construction work near the city's central train station.

Police have said that buildings in an 800-meter (half-mile) radius of the site will be evacuated from 9 a.m. local time as a precaution.

Local bus and train routes will be disrupted during the operation.

But the operator of Berlin's Tegel Airport said Friday's schedule will run as normal.

"Good news: The originally coordinated Tegel flight plan for tomorrow can take place as planned," it tweeted Thursday.

The discovery of bombs from the second World War is not an uncommon occurrence in Germany.

In September, a 1,400-kilogram bomb discovered in Frankfurt led to nearly 60,000 people being evacuated while experts defused the device.

In May, more than 50,000 people were evacuated from Hanover after a bomb was discovered during pre-construction work on a site in the Vahrenwald district.

On Christmas Day 2016, another 50,000 were forced to leave Augsburg in south Germany after a 1,800-kilogram bomb was found beneath an underground parking garage.

A Russian-made aerial bomb weighing 100 kilograms was found near a train track leading into Berlin's main station in 2013.