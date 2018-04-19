Phoenix couple's home destroyed during carjacking suspect's standoff with SWAT

For more than 40 years, a tan brick house affectionately called "The Doll House" near Bethany Home Road and 27th Avenue has been home to Phoenix couple Edward and Beverly Doll.

"Ed and Bev are great people. They look out for everybody around here. They try to help out whenever they can," said neighbor and family friend of more than 20 years, Greg Hailey.

Its windows are now boarded up after damage from a manhunt made it nearly unlivable.

"They're soaking it in and trying to manage what they have," said Hailey.

On Tuesday, a carjacking suspect on the run decided to make himself comfortable. Police say Jairo Contreras broke in through a back door, took a shower, changed into some of the homeowner's clothes and ate their food.

When police caught up to with him, he scrambled into the attic.

"Basically, the police trying to pinpoint where he was in the attic and then trying to coach him out of the attic and then he fell through the ceiling," said Hailey.

The drywall and insulation came crashing down. Tear gas cans sent in from the SWAT team poisoned the air.

"Furniture all basically has to be trashed and thrown away, all the drapes and curtains, mattresses, sheets, everything has to be thrown away and start over again," said Hailey.

All of this happened on the couple's 47th wedding anniversary.

Thankfully, the Dolls were not home at that time. Their daughter has now set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for repairs.

To complicate things, Ed has been dealing with Parkinson's disease . Their GoFundMe states their home has "always provided him a safe and comfortable environment. "

"I know Ed and Bev would appreciate any help they can get," said Hailey.

When asked if the Dolls have any recourse, the Phoenix Police Department spokesperson said they would look into it, saying the Dolls could likely file a claim with the city of Phoenix.