Dentists concerned about recent DIY braces trend

A disturbing online trend has dentists across the Las Vegas valley worried about kids' dental health.

Some are now trying to straighten their teeth with items they find at home, including small hair bands and fishing wire.

"If a person puts them on themselves, and they don't know what they're doing, they could cause irreparable damage, as well as undesirable results by putting those forces on the teeth," says Dr. Tyree Davis, the dental director with Nevada Health Centers.

Online videos show exactly how to make these do-it-yourself braces with items you can find inside your home. However, this can move your teeth in the wrong direction, or even make them fall out.

According to the American Association of Orthodontics, nearly 13% of its members are seeing patients who have tried DIY teeth straightening.

Dr. Davis says he hasn't personally seen a case of DIY braces but he has seen other DIY cases where patients have attempted their own extractions. He says he's been told they go in the garage, grab a pair of pliers, and try to pull out their own tooth.

He thinks most people are doing this due to the high cost of these procedures.

"There's really not a lot of options for those patients, so sometimes they do resort to doing some things themselves," says Dr. Davis.

Nevada Health Centers mainly sees underinsured or uninsured patients. Other affordable options across the valley are UNLV School of Medicine, and HOPE Medical Clinic.