Suspected cockfighting ring busted in Kansas City

A Kansas City animal control officer looking for stray dogs instead found a suspected large-scale cockfighting operation in Kansas City.

The officer heard the noisy birds last week in the 2400 block of Cypress Avenue and went to investigate.

He found what appeared to be equipment used for cockfighting.

A search of a house Wednesday revealed the size of the alleged operation.

Kansas City Animal Health officers found 127 animals, of those, 114 were birds and 13 were dogs.

Police detained a man and a woman at the house.