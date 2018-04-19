Fugitive charged with sex crimes against minor in South Carolina captured in Virginia Beach

U.S. Marshals and the Virginia Beach Fugitive Unit arrested a man on the run from sex crimes against a child in South Carolina.

35-year-old Chauncey Terikas Bradley was arrested in Virginia Beach Wednesday and had been on the run for two months.

On February 16, investigators with the South Carolina Attorney General's Office and the Anderson County Sheriff's Office obtained an arrest warrant for Bradley, who was charged with multiple counts of first-, second- and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Both agencies serve on the state's Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals in Greenville, South Carolina, to track Bradley down.

In March, U.S. Marshals in Norfolk were contacted to follow up on investigative leads that showed Bradley may have been attempting to hide in Hampton Roads, where he grew up. U.S Marshals and the Virginia Beach Fugitive Unit arrested him without incident at a Virginia Beach residence.

Bradley is currently being held at the Virginia Beach City Jail and is awaiting return to South Carolina.