Crook steals surveillance camera while it was LIVE recording

Omaha police are looking for a man that stole a surveillance camera. He took it from a home in the Dundee neighborhood. The camera was rolling at the time, so it caught a clear shot of the crook's face.

"Pretty brazen that this happened, but with thieves, you can't put anything past them," George Langabeer said. He owns SilverHammer Surveillance. Langabeer installs a number of these cameras on a daily basis.

"They reached this very easily, they didn't have to work at this at all."

Langabeer showed Fox 42 News some cameras that would be hard to steal. He says cameras that have the extended arm is an easy target for crooks. They can take something heavy and crack it versus a camera that is bolted down to the surface.

He says his goal is to ensure his clients do not have to worry about a thief stealing their property.

"We actually would prevent this happening by how we install it."

Langabeer encourages people to think outside the box when installing security cameras.

"To secure anything, you should have a little bit of the crook mindset."

The homeowner filed a police report. He also sent the surveillance footage along with a snapshot of the suspect's face over to Omaha police.