Leawood housemates post sign telling roommate to empty dishwasherHousemates post sign telling roommate to empty dishwasher

Adam, you need to empty the dishwasher.

Neighbors in the area of W. 103rd Street and Sagamore Road in Leawood sent 41 Action News a picture of a sign in the front yard of a house at the corner of the intersection.

The sign, in all caps, reads: "ADAM, EMPTY THE DISHWASHER!"

The house is owned by a local company that rents out property. The owner of the house couldn't immediately be reached, but a neighbor told 41 Action News that Adam lives at the house with a couple other young men.

Interestingly, the neighbor said it's usually Adam who is out doing yard work at the house, so she was surprised to learn he wasn't as tidy inside the house.

But the neighbor says the roommates are the ones who don't do much and rely on Adam to do everything, including emptying the dishwasher.

The neighbor said Adam usually comes home around noon for lunch.

Hopefully he'll also empty the dishwasher.