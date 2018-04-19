Kanye West is life coaching on Twitter

It's not news that rapper Kanye West has a way with words.

But instead of rap lyrics, these days West is dropping knowledge on Twitter.

The superstar returned to Twitter last week to share some of his deeps thoughts.

"Some people have to work within the existing consciousness while some people can shift the consciousness," he tweeted on Sunday. "Often people working with the existing consciousness are jealous of those who are more in touch and they become hard-core capitalist in hopes of creating the illusion that the value of money is worth more than the value of time and friends."

West also shared his ideas on what it means to be a creative.

"As a creative your ideas are your strongest form of currency," he wrote. "You have to protect your ability to create at all cost. Try to avoid any contractual situation where you are held back from your ideas."

According to the rapper, it's all about being in the here and now.

"The now is the greatest moment of our lives and it just keeps getting better," he tweeted. "The bad parts the boring parts the parts with high anxiety. Embrace every moment for its greatness."

But don't worry that you have to run and screen grab all this wisdom.

West tweeted, "Oh by the way this is my book that I'm writing in real time."

"No publisher or publicist will tell me what to put where or how many pages to write," West wrote. "This is not a financial opportunity this is an innate need to be expressive."

His wife, reality star and beauty mogul Kim Kardashian West, had some fun with her husband tweeting, "Sometimes you have to get rid of everything."

"Wait...EVERYTHING?!?!?!," she tweeted back, along with an emoji showing a woman with her hand raised.

West is as famous for some of his Twitter rants as he is for his music.

He got into a back and forth with fellow rapper Wiz Khalifa in 2016, accusing Khalifa of dissing Kardashian West when he tweeted, "Hit this kk and become yourself."

Khalifa clarified that "kk" was a reference to "Khalifa Kush," his strand of marijuana.

West also deleted all of his tweets defending his meeting with President Donald Trump in 2016, after the rapper reacted to backlash.

West was feeling great on Thursday, however, as evidenced by his Twitter account.

"Today will be the greatest day so far," he tweeted. "Life keeps getting better and better."