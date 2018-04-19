Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham says he'll support Trump in 2020

Sen. Lindsey Graham said on Twitter Thursday he plans to support President Donald Trump for his 2020 re-election bid.

The Republican senator from South Carolina, who has previously fought with Trump, tweeted a story from CNN on Republicans not ready to back Trump just yet -- and revealed he intended to support the President.

"As to the 2020 presidential race, I believe President @realDonaldTrump will run for reelection and I intend to support him," he wrote on Twitter.

He later told CNN's Manu Raju, "The Trump movement is real ... he will be our nominee, I'm confident of that, and I will support him."

CNN reported that more than two dozen GOP lawmakers, ranging from rank-and-file members, conservatives and party leaders, refused to say they'd back Trump's re-election bid -- a surprise declaration given that members of Congress are typically quick to endorse sitting presidents of their own party without hesitation.

Hardly any would offer a categorical endorsement of the President.

Graham and Trump haven't always had the most stable relationship. During the election, the two sparred often when they ran against each other for the Republican nomination -- with Graham eventually endorsing Trump for the presidency.

Since Trump's inauguration, Graham has cozied up to Trump, especially during the Obamacare debate, but found himself in a confrontational role with the President again when it seemed he might fire special counsel Robert Mueller earlier this year.