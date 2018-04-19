Part of Delta plane catches fire at Atlanta Airport

Part of a Delta Airlines plane caught fire at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Wednesday.

Photos and video of the fire were posted by a Twitter user.

According to the FAA, Delta Flight 30 was headed to London when it returned to Atlanta after the crew reported an indication of a possible engine problem. Delta later confirmed an issue with the plane's number 2 engine.

The Airbus A333 landed safely on Runway 27 Left.

Firefighters met the plane on the runway, and hosed down the plane's smoking engine, according to a tweet from Atlanta Airport.

Passengers remained on the plane as it was towed to a gate, and will be put on a different plane.

There were no injuries, according to a spokesperson with the Atlanta Fire Department.

Delta says there were 274 passengers and 14 crew members on the plane.

Delta released the following statement after the incident:

Delta flight 30 from Atlanta to London returned to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Wednesday after an issue with its number 2 engine. The flight landed without incident and airport response vehicles met the aircraft upon arrival. The airplane was towed to the gate, where customers deplaned through the jetway and will be accommodated on a different aircraft. The safety of our customers and crew is always our top priority and we apologize to our customers on this flight.

Unlike the Airbus 333 in the Delta incident Wednesday, the Southwest Airlines plane involved in the fatal incident earlier this week was a Boeing 737.