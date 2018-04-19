School district says no discipline after student creates racial prom poster

A social media post is going viral after a white student used racial stereotypes while asking a white girl to the prom.

Some Alpharetta High School students reached out to CBS46 and told us they are upset and have complained about the post to the principal.

The black students we spoke to are livid and want the students to face consequences. They told us the guy may have tried to be funny, but they didn't find any amusement in the post.

The student wrote, "I may not be the right color, but PROM?" The poster included a picture of a Snicker's bar and a watermelon. The student was also holding a box of Kool-Aid and a watermelon.

"Not all black people eat or drink those things, so it was stereotypical," said one student.

"Then the Snicker's bar I get because she only dates dark-skinned black guys, but still, it's offensive," said another student.

When Sharece Jackson's son told her about the post, she wanted answers.

'I kept calling the school all day," said Jackson.

She says there need to be some disciplinary action.

"I don't think that behavior should be rewarded, I don't think these kids should be allowed to go to prom," added Jackson. "I think he shouldn't go to prom because you're rewarding an opportunity to have fun after he said something racist, openly racist."

If the post was meant to be a joke, it still offended people.

"Even today, there is still a group of kids that thinks this is funny, when there's another group of kids who will remember this as their last few weeks of high school with a terrible case of racism," said Jackson.

We spoke with the school district. They are aware of the situation and sent out a letter to the parents informing them of the situation. but we're told no disciplinary actions will happen because they didn't violate the code of conduct.

Meanwhile, the students we spoke to are upset with that decision and don't feel like they should be able to go to prom this weekend.