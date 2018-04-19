Bill that would've allowed certain fireworks in CT fizzles out

A bill that would have allowed certain fireworks to be legal in Connecticut has fizzled out.

The legislature's judiciary committee did not take up the bill on Wednesday morning, meaning it is now dead.

The proposal would have allowed bottle rockets, firecrackers, and other fireworks to be allowed.

Supporters have said taxing fireworks could fund emergency services and generate half a million dollars in sales tax revenue.

However, some first responders argue more people will get hurt from using them.

"It clearly was having a lot of folks stepping up in opposition, and that seemed to be ramping up as the days went by," said Republican State Senator John Kissel.

All fireworks, except sparklers and fountains, are still illegal in the state.