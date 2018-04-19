PD: 3 women arrested for kidnapping, assault

Hartford Police arrested three women months after a kidnapping and assault of another woman.

According to police, they became aware of a brutal assault in March 2018, that was caught on video.

The video showed a female victim being severely beaten and stripped by three women during the day.

Investigators determined the assault happened on Rowe Avenue.

Through the video, police were able to find the victim who said the assault happened in August 2017.

The victim told police she was taken to Rowe Avenue against her will before her assault.

Police found that the assault was related to narcotics.

Hartford Police arrested 30-year-old Ada Marrero, 33-year-old Walesk Bones, and 38-year-old Jacquelene Davila all of Hartford.

They were charged with second-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault, and cruelty to persons.