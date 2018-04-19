Tina Fey returning to 'SNL' to host

Will she bring her Sarah Palin impersonation back?

That's just one of the questions as Tina Fey is set to host "Saturday Night Live" for a sixth time.

The show announced via Twitter on Wednesday that Fey will return for the Season 43 finale of "SNL" on May 19.

The musical guest will be Nicki Minaj.

Fey served as a head writer and "Weekend Update" anchor during her time on the show from 1997 - 2006.

Over the years she's made multiple cameos, but more recently has been busy as the co-creator of the new Broadway musical "Mean Girls," based on her 2004 comedic film of the same name.

Amy Schumer will serve as "SNL" host with musical guest Kasey Musgraves on May 12.