Miguel Diaz-Canel named Cuba's new president

Miguel Diaz-Canel was officially named as the new leader of Cuba on Thursday, one day after a vote in the country's National Assembly.

It's the first time in nearly six decades that Cuba is being led by a man not named Castro.

Diaz-Canel, 57, was selected as the unopposed candidate to replace Raul Castro, 86. Castro embraced Diaz-Canel -- who wasn't yet born when Fidel Castro led his revolution in 1959 -- during Wednesday's session, all but sealing his status as the island's next president.

Raul Castro is still expected to exercise a large measure of control over the Cuban government and have the final say on important decisions. He will remain first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba, a member of the National Assembly and, even if he is no longer president, the most powerful public figure on the island.

In remarks following the National Assembly's announcement, Diaz-Canel acknowledged that Raul Castro would remain as the head of the armed forces, which runs much of the Cuban economy and tourism industry.

An electrical engineer by training, D-az-Canel was born a year after Fidel Castro took power. Tall and gray-haired, he speaks in a soft monotone and rarely strays too far from the script in public appearances.

But while there were other, more dynamic members of his generation who years earlier appeared to have a better lock on the top job, D-az-Canel quietly made a name for himself as an efficient administrator while serving as the top Communist Party official for the provinces of Villa Clara and then Holgu-n, where Fidel and Raul Castro were born.