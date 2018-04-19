Claire Danes confirms 'Homeland' ending

Things are wrapping up for "Homeland."
The show's star, Claire Danes, confirmed to Howard Stern Wednesday that Season 8 will be the last for the hit Showtime series.
"Yeah that's it," Danes said when Stern brought up chatter that the series was ending.
"Homeland's" Season 7 finale is set to air on April 29.
The actress said she's ready to let go of her character, Carrie Mathison, counterterrorism expert with bipolar disorder who has endured a great deal through the years.
"She's a lot, this Carrie freakin' Mathison," Danes said. "I'll be ready for a reprieve from that."
Danes also shared some personal news.
"I am pregnant," she told Stern. "I am deep into my second trimester."
It will be a second child for Danes and her husband, actor Hugh Dancy.
