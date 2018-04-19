Clear
Claire Danes confirms 'Homeland' ending

Things are wrapping up for "Homeland."The show's star, Claire Danes, ...

Things are wrapping up for "Homeland."

The show's star, Claire Danes, confirmed to Howard Stern Wednesday that Season 8 will be the last for the hit Showtime series.

"Yeah that's it," Danes said when Stern brought up chatter that the series was ending.

"Homeland's" Season 7 finale is set to air on April 29.

The actress said she's ready to let go of her character, Carrie Mathison, counterterrorism expert with bipolar disorder who has endured a great deal through the years.

"She's a lot, this Carrie freakin' Mathison," Danes said. "I'll be ready for a reprieve from that."

Danes also shared some personal news.

"I am pregnant," she told Stern. "I am deep into my second trimester."

It will be a second child for Danes and her husband, actor Hugh Dancy.

