House Judiciary chair plans to subpoena to get Comey memos

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte plans to issue a subpoena to the Justice Department demanding memos fired FBI Director James Comey wrote memorializing his conversations with President Donald Trump, according to two sources briefed on the matter.

Scroll for more content...

Goodlatte may issue a subpoena as soon as this week, the sources said.

The move would escalate a feud between the Justice Department and the three GOP chairmen -- Goodlatte, House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes and House Oversight Chairman Trey Gowdy -- who have been demanding access to the Comey memos and other records from the Justice Department as part of their investigation into the FBI's handling of the Clinton email inquiry in 2016.

The move comes as Comey is in the middle of his book tour where he is alleging that Trump asked him for loyalty and to back off the investigation into former Trump national security adviser, Michael Flynn. Comey wrote memos detailing those alleged conversations, which the President has denied.

The committee Democrats have not been notified that Goodlatte plans to issue the subpoena because they have not been provided a copy, according to one source, although Goodlatte and top Judiciary Committee Democrat Jerry Nadler of New York spoke on the floor Wednesday. Committee rules require a two-day notification before the subpoena can be issued.

Goodlatte wants the Justice Department to provide Congress with unredacted copies of the memos. Justice has said that the redactions were made to protect ongoing FBI investigations.

Goodlatte, Gowdy and Nunes sent Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein a letter Friday demanding the memos. Rosenstein responded with a letter Monday seeking more time, while also beginning to make the case that the Justice Department may not be able to provide the full memos.

"One or more of the memos may relate to an ongoing investigation, may contain classified information, and may report confidential Presidential communications, so we have a legal duty to evaluate the consequences of providing access to them," Rosenstein wrote.

The Justice Department provided some lawmakers and staff access to the memos last year, including senior officials on the Senate Judiciary Committee and House Intelligence Committees. The list of lawmakers who have viewed the memos in a secure Justice Department facility includes Nunes and Gowdy.

Gowdy told CNN Wednesday there's nothing in the memos that should prevent the Justice Department from providing Congress with them. He said the redactions are minor, and the larger issue is that Congress should be given access to the memos as part of its oversight role.

A Goodlatte spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment.