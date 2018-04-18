Stormy Daniels' lawyer mulling suing Trump directly for defamation

Stormy Daniels' lawyer said Wednesday that he is looking to file a defamation claim directly against President Donald Trump.

"We're likely going to be amending our complaint, we're looking at doing that now -- to add a defamation claim directly against the President," Michael Avenatti told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on "The Situation Room."

The defamation claim would be over a tweet Trump sent on Wednesday morning regarding a sketch of a man that Daniels claims threatened her.

"A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!" Trump tweeted.

Daniels says the threat took place in 2011, after she had sold her story about her alleged encounter with Trump to a magazine for $15,000.

Before the 2016 election, Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, admitted to paying Daniels $130,000 from his own pocket as part of a hush agreement.

However, Daniels claims the agreement is void because Trump never signed the agreement.

The tweet was the first instance of Trump commenting on the issue on Twitter, however he did not specifically cite Daniels.

"There's no question he defamed my client. He's calling my client a liar and basically stating that she made this up and it's a con," Avenatti told Blitzer.