Newport News Police seeking feedback from women

The Newport News Police Department wants to hear from women.

On their Facebook page, the department has posted a survey specifically for women to fill out. According to a spokesperson with the department, they want to find out why women are not applying to become police officers.

Data provided by the police department says that currently only 16% of officers are women in Newport News.

The survey is made up of several questions about physical fitness, use of a weapon, salary and several other topics.

The survey will be open for women to fill out until April 21. The department says they will be using the information from the survey to better craft their recruitment process.

The survey can be found here.