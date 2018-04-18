Man charged with attempted abduction of 10-year-old girl walking to bus stop

A man has been arrested in connection with an attempted abduction Wednesday.

Scroll for more content...

Around 6:45 a.m., a call was received about an attempt abduction in the area of the 100 block of Grandview Drive.

Police said an investigation revealed that the victim, a 10-year-old Hampton female, was walking to a bus stop when she was approached by the suspect. The suspect engaged with the victim verbally, held her hand, kissed her forehead and attempted to persuade her to leave with him, according to police.

The victim ran from the scene when a Hampton City School employee intervened and picked up the child and took her to school.

37-year-old Tyler Carl Wrucke has been arrested in connection to this incident.

Police said he was charged with one count of Attempt Abduction and one count of Assault and Battery. He remains in custody at the Hampton City Jail.

There are no other reports of similar incidents involving this individual, according to police.

Wednesday afternoon school officials sent a copy of the message that was sent to Francis Asbury Elementary School parents:

"Good afternoon Fox families, this is Marye Werling, principal of Asbury Elementary, with an important message. It was reported to the school that this morning at Beach Road and State Park Drive, which is route 193/bus 193, an adult male approached one of our students and attempted to speak with the child, touched the student inappropriately on the hand and forehead, and tried to persuade the student to leave with him.

We immediately reported this information to our school resource officer, and worked in cooperation with the Hampton Police Division to investigate this incident. The police were able to identify and apprehend the suspect. Although the individual has been apprehended we wanted parents to be aware of this incident.

The safety of our students is our number one priority and we encourage parents to contact the school or police if they encounter anything out of the ordinary.

We also ask our parents to please reiterate the importance of stranger danger to your child at home. We will continue to reiterate this important message at school. Thank you for your cooperation and support."