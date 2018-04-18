William & Mary students, professor among 10 arrested in Williamsburg drug investigation

College of William and Mary students, a visiting faculty member and an employee of the college were arrested Tuesday as part of a narcotics investigation, according to a school spokesperson.

The months-long investigation began when authorities received information about unreported sexual assaults due to an increase in drug activity occurring on or around the William & Mary campus. This investigation is still ongoing, and more arrests and charges are possible.

Authorities seized drugs such as LSD, cocaine, psilocybin (mushrooms), opioids, amphetamines, steroids, hashish and marijuana. Approximately $14,000 in cash was also recovered.

Word of the arrests spread on campus.

"The professor kind of surprised me, the students not really. I thought it was mostly based on students," one student said.

According to court documents, the suspects sold drugs within 1,000 feet of the campus and on property owned by the College of William and Mary.

Police say some suspects were caught on surveillance video and made drug sales with undercover agents.

William and Mary released a statement about the arrest, saying the news is both surprising and disappointing:

The news of these arrests was both surprising and disappointing. We know the university is not immune to crimes that affect all of society but as an institution and a member of this community, we take the issue of drugs – and all matters of crime prevention and safety - seriously. When we learn about issues on our campus we investigate promptly, take legal action as necessary and provide resources to anyone in our community dealing with a drug use problem or addiction. It is an issue we must and will continue to focus on as a university.

All 10 suspects remain behind bars and are expected to appear in court Thursday.

The suspects include:

Keegan Paugh, age 22 (enrolled student) - one count of distribution of marijuana, one count of selling drugs within 1,000 feet of school, four counts of possession of a schedule II substance, one count of possession of a schedule III substance and one count possession of marijuana

Daniel Jacob McBride, age 20 (enrolled student) - Two counts of distribution of a schedule II substance, two counts of selling drugs within 1,000 feet of school

Biloliddin Tulamirza, age 18 (enrolled student) - one count of distribution of marijuana (felony amount) and one count of selling drugs within 1,000 feet of school

Shannon Cannaday, age 20 (enrolled student) - one count of distribution of marijuana (felony amount) and one count of selling drugs within 1,000 feet of school

Nicholas George Manuel, age 22 (enrolled student) - one count of distribution of a schedule I substance and one count of selling within 1,000 feet of school

Timothy Tyrone Pryor, age 27 (employee) - one count of distribution of marijuana (felony amount)

Jacob Selmonosky, age 18 (enrolled student) - two counts of distribution of a schedule II substance and two counts of selling drugs within 1,000 feet of school

Devin Moore, age 20 (enrolled student) - Five counts of distribution of a schedule I substance, two counts of distribution of a schedule II substance and five counts of selling within 1,000 feet of school

Alexander Patrick Foley, age 20 (enrolled student) - one count of distribution of a schedule II substance and one count of selling within 1,000 feet of school

Gi Sang Yoon, age 40 (visiting faculty member) - two counts of distribution of marijuana (felony amount) and one count of possession of hashish