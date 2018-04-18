Clear

60-Year-Old Beloved Sign Restored In Siloam Springs

Posted: Apr. 18, 2018 5:43 PM
Updated: Apr. 18, 2018 8:11 PM

An original neon sign that stretches back five years before Sam Walton opened the first Walmart store is now back on.

People gathered at the Barnett's Dairyette for the official reintroduction of a beloved, original neon sign.

For the past 60 years, the old-school burger and shake joint has been a popular attraction in town.

The sign was turned on for the first time in nearly 20 years Tuesday (April 17). It didn't function during those years because of a hail storm.

Owner Jacob Freese recently restored the original menu sign from 1957 when the store opened.

