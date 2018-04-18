A battle for survival on Kauai's North shore where residents are still trapped

After record breaking amounts of rainfall on Kauai, the battle for survival on the North shore continues. Basic necessities like food and water and still being air dropped in.

Scroll for more content...

Keaki Correa, Wainiha resident said, ""It's worse than any key the water came down and took out places it doesn't even look the same."

The only road connecting two communities to the rest of the island isn't just cut off, it barely exist. Kuhio highway remains shut down on the Waipa side of Hanalei Bay following numerous landslides. Ha'ena resident Sarah Briggs said, "I mean it's hearsay at this point I don't know how it's going to go but I'm hearing months before the road is going to be like before we can actually go in and out of there"

In the meantime, some residents have decided to stay meaning they're dependent on supplies to be brought in from outside their communities. Those outside communities have stepped up. People putting their day jobs on hold to volunteer their services to bring supplies in.

Correa continues, "This is everybody in the community coming together and helping out each other doing what we were all taught and raised."

Boats line the bay, shuttling supplies to where no cars can go. Some residents have made sustainability their full time job at the moment.

Briggs commented, "You've come out you're helping still... I figured I left and I wasn't sure if I should leave or not because of course you want to help but there's nothing I could do about there I didn't have supplies I was just going to be another needy soul up there so I figured I should just come out and be better use of better used to people on this side."

Correa said everyone's main purpose is to make sure everyone is fed, has water and the necessities they need.

Evacuations are still happening. People are being taken out of the affected area by both the county and the military who are also bringing in supplies.

And there is a lot more work to be done,Wainiha road just reopened to hundreds of residents who were trapped in by the unexpected flooding the weekend brought in.