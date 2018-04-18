Khlo- Kardashian says she's 'learned so much' about motherhood from her sisters

Khlo- Kardashian might be a new mom, but lucky for her, she's surrounded by a tribe of women who know all about motherhood.

Kardashian, 33, penned a short note on her official website on Wednesday, paying tribute to the "phenomenal moms" in her family.

Kardashian gave birth to her daughter, True Thompson, on April 12.

"Sure, we disagree on some of our parenting skills, but ultimately I look up to them so much as mothers," Kardashian wrote in a post, which is accessible with a subscription.

It has been a busy year for the ever-procreating Kardashian-Jenner family.

Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West welcomed a daughter, Chicago, in January. She was the couple's third child.

Kylie Jenner gave birth to her first child in February with boyfriend Travis Scott. She named her Stormi.

Kardashian welcomed her daughter amid reports that her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player Tristan Thompson, had been spotted in the company of other women during Kardashian's pregnancy.

She did not acknowledge the rumors in her note, but praised her support system.

"Even though I'm not big on taking advice -- I don't believe there's only one-way-or-the-highway and we all have to adapt into our own routines -- it's so comforting to know that I have sisters whom I can ask about anything that may come up," she said. "Just by observing them as moms, I've already learned so much."

Kardashian's sister, Kourtney, is a mother of three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.