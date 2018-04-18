Trump bullish on North Korea talks, but willing to walk away

President Donald Trump said Wednesday he's willing to walk away from planned talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un if they fall short of his expectations.

"If we don't think it's going to be successful, we won't have it," the President said, standing alongside his Japanese counterpart at Trump's oceanfront Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. "If the meeting when I'm there isn't fruitful, I will respectfully leave the meeting."

"I like always remaining flexible -- we'll remain flexible here," Trump said.

Still, he maintained his negotiating position with Pyongyang remains stronger than ever.

"We've never been in a position like this with that regime, whether it's father, grandfather or son," he said.

The President also insisted his administration was working to secure the return of three Americans being held in North Korea even after his CIA director visited the country without bringing them home.

"We have been talking about them. We are negotiating now. We are doing our very best," Trump said. "We will keep you informed. We are in there and we are working very hard on that."

Insisting he wouldn't "repeat the mistakes of previous administrations," Trump called for ridding the world of nuclear weapons, not just in North Korea.

"We have to get it together. We have to end nuclear weapons, ideally in all parts of the world," he said.

The summit with Abe comes as the President prepares for historic talks with Kim, a prospect that Abe has warned will come with risks.

The two men conferred about the matter Tuesday alongside top national security aides. Talks on Wednesday focused on trade, including the possibility of exempting Japan from new US tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

In between, Trump and Abe enjoyed a nearly five-hour round of golf at the nearby Trump International Golf Club.

Both men put forward displays of bonhomie during their extensive time together. Abe routinely referred to the President as "Donald," while Trump expounded on the friendship he has developed with the Japanese leader. They strolled the Mar-a-Lago croquet lawn with their wives before dinner Tuesday.

But tensions were visible. During remarks ahead of Wednesday's trade talks, Trump delivered a stern warning about unfair economic practices and vowed to stand up for American workers. And he paid little heed to Abe's warnings about North Korea -- instead indicating that preparations for talks are moving forward rapidly.

As the two men sat for dinner Tuesday, it was revealed that Mike Pompeo, Trump's CIA director and pick for secretary of state, had traveled to North Korea for preliminary talks with Kim early this month. And Trump had said earlier in the evening that officials had identified five possible venues for the summit.

The President has stressed that he'll focus on denuclearization in his talks with Kim. But Abe has worked to gain a commitment that missile testing will also be on the agenda. Intermediate range missiles test-launched by North Korea have landed in the waters off Japan.

"Japan and ourselves are locked, and we are very unified on the subject of North Korea," Trump said Tuesday.