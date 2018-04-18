Man charged in murder of missing, pregnant 21-year-old

A Milwaukee man has been charged with murder, accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend who was reported missing last week.

Quentin Neal, 27, of Milwaukee reportedly stabbed and shot Shannon Mani, a 21-year-old UWM student who police said was about four months pregnant.

According to a criminal complaint, Neal said Mani came over Friday night and the two got into an argument. He told police there was a lot of family pressure because her parents did not approve of him.

Police said Neal claimed Mani attacked him so he killed her. Officers found Mani's body in a storage locker Sunday night, where Neal said he left the body.

Along with first-degree murder charges, Neal faces first-degree homicide of an unborn child and possession of a firearm by a felon charges.

Neal was previously jailed in 2010 in Washington County for an armed robbery and was on active community supervision. He got out of prison in 2016.

If convicted Neal faces life in prison.