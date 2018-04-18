Video: Murder fugitive seen at Ocala hotel

UPDATE April 17, 2018 10:11 p.m.:

Lee County Deputies have released new surveillance video of Lois Riess checking into an Ocala Hilton. It's clear when Riess checked into the hotel, but police in the North Central Florida town say she is no longer there. The U.S. Marshal's service is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Riess's arrest. However law enforcement says Riess may be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

LEE COUNTY, Fla. -- Investigators released new video Tuesday showing a woman wanted for two murders visiting a central Florida hotel.

Lois Riess is wanted for the murders of her husband in Minnesota last month and a woman in Fort Myers Beach last week.

A national manhunt is under way for the 56-year-old grandmother, who authorities say made her way to the Corpus Christi, Texas area.

This new video appears to show Riess driving up to a Hilton property in the Ocala area in a white Acura TL, the same vehicle Riess stole from her Fort Myers Beach victim, along with her ID and credit cards.

Riess is seen entering the property and approaching the front desk. It's unclear when the videos were recorded.

Riess is wanted for murder and grand theft after authorities say her husband was found dead in Blooming Prarie, Minnesota on March 23rd.

Her car was found abandoned in Fort Myers Beach on April 9th, outside the condo where the body of 59-year-old Pamela Hutchinson was found.

Earlier this week, the Lee County Sheriff's Office released video of Riess at a Fort Myers Beach bar with Hutchinson just days before her murder.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lois Riess is asked to contact the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension's tip line at 1-877-996-6222, or 911.