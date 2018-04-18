School bus overturns in crash with semi in Brooksville, six high school students injured

At least six high school students are reported injured after a school bus overturned following a collision with a semi in Brooksville on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at approximately 6:20 a.m. in the area of Cortez Boulevard and I-75. Westbound lanes of Cortez Boulevard were closed until approximately 7:25 a.m. as crews cleared the roadway, according to FHP.

Florida Highway Patrol says a semi hauling toilet paper was traveling southbound on I-75 and exited at State Road 50. At the same time, the school bus was traveling westbound on State Road 50 in the outside lane. As the semi approached the intersection, the semi failed to fully stop for a red traffic signal and partially entered the intersection and collided with the school bus transporting 18 children to Hernando High School. The collision caused the school bus to overturn in the travel lanes of westbound State Road 50. The driver of the semi was cited for violation of a traffic signal.

FHP reports at least six students from Hernando High School have minor injuries, however none were transported for their injuries by EMS.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.