Tucson district preparing for possible walk out

As teachers vote on a potential walk out their employers are trying to figure out what to do if that happens.

Tucson Unified School District Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo said Tuesday a prolonged walk out that affects final exams could jeopardize high school graduation schedules.

He says TUSD is trying to find a way to keep schools open and busses running so students who rely on schools for meals can eat. That would include a skeletal bus schedule and at least some staff coming to work.

"Schools physically would be open, but instructional services would be closed. There would be no classes running," Trujillo said.

He said the district does not a have substitute pool large enough to fill classrooms in the case of a walk out.

The district has not discussed any possible discipline for teachers and staff who choose to miss work.

Trujillo says while he is supportive of Arizona Educators United's RedforEd movement he doesn't support a walk out because it will reduce class time for students.

"I cannot publicly support any action that removes instruction from students," he said.

Vail Schools Superintendent Calvin Baker told KGUN 9 his district was also discussing what to do in case of a walk out.