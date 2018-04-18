Clear

Southwest Flight Hits Bird, Comes Back To Nashville

A Southwest flight from Nashville to Phoenix had to circle around and come back to Nashville due to hitting a bird....

Posted: Apr. 18, 2018 2:30 PM
Updated: Apr. 18, 2018 8:16 PM

A Southwest flight from Nashville to Phoenix had to circle around and come back to Nashville due to hitting a bird.

The flight took off from Nashville International Airport Wednesday around 5:13 a.m.

The flight path showed Flight 577 circle from west to north, turning back south to head back to the airport shortly after takeoff.

NewsChannel 5 has learned the flight had to land due to an Alert 1, meaning the plane possibly had a minor electrical or mechanical problem. Airline officials confirmed the plane experienced a bird strike.

No injuries or other issues have been reported.

The plane was taken out of service for maintenance, and the airline said they're working with affected passengers to help them on to their destinations.

