School hosts forum following accusations against theater professor

Students and staff at Central Connecticut State University were invited to participate in a forum to talk about recent claims of sexual misconduct by a professor.

Associate Professor Joshua Perlstein was placed on administrative leave last week following the publication of a report by the school's student-run newspaper, The Recorder.

In the report, several women claimed Perlstein inappropriately touched them. At least one accusation dated back more than a decade.

CCSU responded to the news by placing Perlstein on leave. It said it would aggressively investigate the allegations.

The forum took place on the New Britain campus at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Many students said they felt let down, saying not enough has been done as they brought these allegations to light years ago.

Students said they've been reporting sexual assault for months.

One woman said she's forced to sit in class with her alleged rapist, and she said the school isn't doing anything about it.

"I've been reporting this for seven months and arguing them to treat me like a person and no one says anything," said Talia Maselli, a CCSU student.

Perlstein has not been charged by police.

CCSU's president reiterated at the forum that sexual assault won't be tolerated.

The university put out a new website where students can report concerns online.