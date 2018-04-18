Emma Stone and Jonah Hill's Netflix series 'Maniac' looks like a head trip

If the first photos are any indication, Emma Stone and Jonah Hill are headed for a crazy adventure in their new Netflix series, "Maniac."

Netflix on Wednesday unveiled a few images from the upcoming series, directed by "True Detective" helmer Cary Fukunaga.

"Maniac" is a remake of a Norwegian dark-comedy about "an institutionalized man who lives a fantasy life in his dreams," according to Netflix.

In the Stone-Hill version of the series, they play a pair of strangers who find themselves caught up in a mind-bending pharmaceutical trial gone awry.

The first-look photos tee up a crazy ride, with Hill and Stone seen dressed in standard-issue medical jumpsuits and, in another photo, strapped into highly intimidating chairs with head devices.

The series, which does not yet have a premiere date, also stars Sally Field.

Netflix released the photos along with news about some of its other shows.

The streaming network announced that Jake Busey and Cary Elwes will join the cast of "Stranger Things" in the third season. Elwes will be playing the mayor of Hawkins, Indiana, where the show is set, and Busey will play a journalist with "questionable morals" named Bruce, Netflix said.

It was also announced that the second season of wrestling comedy "Glow" will premiere on Friday, June 29.