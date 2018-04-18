Police identify suspect fatally shot inside Douglas County Sheriff's Office

A man is dead after he stabbed a deputy and was then fatally shot inside the Douglas County Sheriff's Office early Wednesday morning.

Police say the man, later identified as 32 year-old Justin Oakes, walked into the facility around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night and was seeking shelter. A couple of hours later, around 2:15 a.m. Oakes called 911 from the bathroom of the facility and claimed he had been poisoned.

Oakes, who was armed with a knife, barricaded himself inside the restroom in the main lobby of the building. Two deputies were able to push their way into the bathroom. When the deputies saw Oakes was armed, they attempted to subdue him by deploying a Taser gun but were unsuccessful.

Oakes stabbed one of the deputies in the leg before the injured deputy fatally shot him. Another deputy also sustained a wound to his leg but it is unclear how that deputy was injured.

No word on the either deputy's condition.