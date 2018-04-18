MC Tear Gas: Man who threatened Elyria business said he was only 'rapping'

An Elyria man who had employees at a temp agency fearing for their lives on Monday claimed he was only rapping when he was arrested by police a short time later.

Scroll for more content...

Henry A. Morgan IV, 43, was charged with one count of aggravated menacing.

According to the police report, Morgan said he had tear gas, threatened to use a gun and would beat up an employee and throw coffee on his face.

The incident happened at Express Employment Professionals, 992 Abbe Road, around 9: 30 a.m. Police responded after they received a report of a man threatening employees. The business is located directly across the street from Lorain County Community College.

Morgan had come to the business as a referral and was looking for a job, according to an employee. When Morgan was told the position wasn't available he became upset, the employee said.

After "rapping," he fled the area on a bicycle but was found by officers nearby. Authorities didn't find any weapons on him.

When police interviewed him about what happened at the temp agency, he said he was a rapper "that sings songs and maybe he didn't realize what he had said."

Morgan's "lyrics" were so intimidating that two employees who were "extremely shook up and scared" went home after he left the building.

Morgan has an extensive criminal history including robbery and assault and is scheduled to appear in court next month on an unrelated assault charge from a 2017 case.