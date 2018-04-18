Jim Carrey crashed Jeff Daniels 'Conan' interview and proved nothing's changed since 'Dumb and Dumber'

It's been several years since Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels were on the big screen together, but if Carrey's surprise appearance on "Conan" on Tuesday night proved anything, it's that some classic pairings just go from fun to funner over time.

Daniels had been on "Conan" to promote the season finale of his Hulu series "The Looming Tower" when the subject turned to his iconic character in "Dumb and Dumber." Carrey then entered the stage to a hero's welcome.

"I thought for sure they'd tell them but that's great that they didn't 'cuz I wanted to come out here and say it in front of the world," Carrey said, pausing for comedic effect. "...You're in town, and you don't call me. Not an email, nothing."

Carrey joked that he'd been watching Daniels make his press rounds, and, "I gotta tell you, this 'Looming Tower' thing sounds funny."

Daniels smiled, "I knew it was coming."

Hulu's "The Looming Tower," based on the Lawrence Wright book, traces the events leading up to 9/11 as told through characters who work in counterterrorism.

Reflecting on their time on screen together, Daniels recalled that working with Carrey was "such a joy."

Carrey added, "even the second one," which he admitted "wasn't as well received."

Daniels, not missing a beat, said "F--- them. We don't care about that."

Carrey and Daniels starred in two "Dumb and Dumber" films together, playing their characters Lloyd and Harry, respectively.

The first was released in 1994 and they returned for a sequel, "Dumb and Dumber To" in 2014.

"Conan" airs on TBS. (TBS, like CNN, is owned by Turner.)