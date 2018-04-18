Suspect in custody after high-speed chase in Phoenix; police dog killed in incident

A driver led police on a wild and reckless chase through the streets of Phoenix Tuesday afternoon. It finally came to an end in a west Valley neighborhood.

Several hours later, police were able to locate the suspect and take him into custody.

He had been hiding in the attic of a home.

Phoenix police chief Jeri Williams says a police K-9. named Bane, was killed during the incident.

"One of our K-9s was lost in this incident," said Chief Williams. "He was with the department almost 2 years. He was mortally wounded."

Our chopper first started following the suspect's car as he sped out of the Biltmore Fashion Square shortly after noon.

That's where he had carjacked a woman at gunpoint, and also pointed a weapon at an officer. Police say this was actually the second carjacking allegedly committed by the armed suspect.

"He did have a gun. He did point a gun at one of our officers at the Biltmore," said Chief Williams.

The suspect was driving a white vehicle at extremely high speeds through town.

It was a dangerous half-hour on the roadways, as the suspect drove erratically... weaving in and out of traffic, cutting across sidewalks, and even driving along the light rail tracks.

At one point, the driver went the wrong way along the frontage road of Interstate 17.

Thankfully, he did not strike any cars or pedestrians during his wild ride.

The chase finally came to an end in a neighborhood near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

That's when the car hit police stop-sticks in the road that blew out one of the car's tires. The car veered crazily through the residential neighborhood for a minute or two before it finally came to a stop in front of a home.

The driver and his female passenger jumped out of the car.

The woman put her hands up in surrender and was immediately taken into custody by police.

But the driver took off... jumping a fence and running through several backyards and an alley before disappearing from sight.

Officers, K-9 units and SWAT teams swarmed the neighborhood, searching for the suspect.

They finally located him hiding in an attic.

"He got into the attic, and after some discussion to try to get him out, he refused," said Chief Williams.

That's when they sent the K9 in.

"They're our protectors, our partners," said Chief Williams.

Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton tweeted:

"Our hearts are broken today. Phoenix Police K9 Bane was killed in the line of duty. Bane died heroically helping apprehend a suspect to keep our community safe. Prayers for K9 Bane's handler and the entire Phoenix Police Department."

The suspect was taken to the hospital.

The chief had strong words about Tuesday's incident.

"The violence against police has to stop. This is the 17th officer-involved shooting. The 17th incident that didn't have to happen. People out there making choices. So we need our community members help us help people make better choices," she said.