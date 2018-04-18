Melania Trump, ex-presidents will attend Barbara Bush's funeral

First lady Melania Trump will attend the funeral for Barbara Bush in Texas on Saturday.

"Mrs. Trump plans to pay her respects at the funeral on Saturday," her communications director Stephanie Grisham told CNN.

It is common for sitting first ladies to attend the funerals of former first ladies, as Michelle Obama did in 2016 for the funeral in California of former first lady Nancy Reagan. Then-first lady Hillary Clinton attended the burial of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in 1994.

The White House West Wing communications office did not immediately respond when asked whether President Donald Trump would join his wife in attending.

Bush, the matriarch of a Republican political dynasty and a first lady who elevated the cause of literacy, died Tuesday. She was 92.

Her funeral will be held at St. Martin's Church in Houston, Texas, and, according to her wishes, it will be a very simple service. The burial ceremony will be private. However, members of the public will be able to pay their respects during visitation to Bush in repose on Friday, also at St. Martin's.

Melania Trump plans to return to Washington on Saturday, following her attendance at the funeral service.