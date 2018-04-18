Clear

Trump, contradicting his own words, denies firing Comey over Russia probe

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that former FBI Director James Comey was not fired because of the Russia invest...

Posted: Apr. 18, 2018 8:52 AM
Updated: Apr. 18, 2018 1:40 PM

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that former FBI Director James Comey was not fired because of the Russia investigation -- a statement directly at odds with the President's own comments on Comey's dismissal.

Scroll for more content...

"Slippery James Comey, the worst FBI Director in history, was not fired because of the phony Russia investigation where, by the way, there was NO COLLUSION (except by the Dems)!" Trump tweeted.

However, Trump had told NBC News last year that he was thinking of "this Russia thing" when he decided to fire Comey.

When the President fired Comey last May, the White House initially cited a recommendation of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who sharply criticized Comey's handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server as secretary of state.

A few days later, after Comey's ouster, Trump told NBC News' Lester Holt in an interview, "regardless of (Rosenstein's) recommendation, I was going to fire Comey."

"And in fact when I decided to just do it, I said to myself, I said, 'You know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story, it's an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should have won,'" Trump said.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Brazil
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 42°
Windy and Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It